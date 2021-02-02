CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, February 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

105 AM MST Tue Feb 2 2021

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

105 AM MST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 52 to 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs 77 to 80. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 56. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 77. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 44 to 51. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

105 AM MST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Much warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

105 AM MST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Light wind in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1205 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Lows 44 to 54.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1205 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 52 to 62. West wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and much warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs 75 to 80. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1205 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 65 to 75. West wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

