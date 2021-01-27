CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

762 FPUS55 KPSR 270854

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

153 AM MST Wed Jan 27 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-271100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

153 AM MST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 37. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 61. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows 38 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Highs 64 to 69.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of through

the night. Lows 42 to 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Rainfall around a

tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 66 to 70.

CAZ566-271100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1253 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light wind in the morning

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 38 to 48. West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 68. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ562-271100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1253 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 42 to 52.

Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then considerable cloudiness with showers after midnight.

Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ560-561-271100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1253 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers

after midnight. Not as cold. Lows 37 to 47. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

