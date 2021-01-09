CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, January 8, 2021

302 FPUS55 KPSR 090826

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

125 AM MST Sat Jan 9 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-092300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

125 AM MST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 67. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 65. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-092300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

125 AM MST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-092300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

125 AM MST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ566-092300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1225 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. West wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light wind in the morning becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ562-092300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1225 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-092300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1225 AM PST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 54 to 64. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

