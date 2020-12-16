CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

_____

578 FPUS55 KPSR 170421

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

921 PM MST Wed Dec 16 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-171100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

921 PM MST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. North wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 65. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 42. North wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-171100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

921 PM MST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 32 to 42. Light wind in the evening becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 61 to 66. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-171100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

921 PM MST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. North wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 31 to 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light wind in the morning becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ566-171100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

821 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 41 to 51. West wind around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ562-171100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

821 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-171100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

821 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 55 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather