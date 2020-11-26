CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 25, 2020

_____

871 FPUS55 KPSR 260808

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

107 AM MST Thu Nov 26 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-262300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

107 AM MST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 71. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 63 to 66. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-262300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

107 AM MST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 33 to 43. West wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 60 to 65. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

AZZ553-554-262300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

107 AM MST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ566-262300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1207 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ562-262300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1207 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-262300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1207 AM PST Thu Nov 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 54 to 64. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather