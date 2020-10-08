CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

605 FPUS55 KPSR 080811

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

110 AM MST Thu Oct 8 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-082300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

110 AM MST Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Hot.

Highs 97 to 101. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 99. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 95. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

AZZ541-549-555-082300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

110 AM MST Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Hot.

Highs 97 to 102. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

AZZ553-554-082300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

110 AM MST Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Hot.

Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

CAZ566-082300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

110 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 96 to 101. West wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 94 to 99. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 91 to 96. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

CAZ562-082300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

110 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy and hot. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 92 to 97. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 66 to 76. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 89 to 94. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

CAZ560-561-082300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

110 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

