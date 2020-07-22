CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

_____

132 FPUS55 KPSR 220926

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

226 AM MST Wed Jul 22 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-222300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

226 AM MST Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Lows 80 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 104. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 79 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 101. Southeast

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 105 to 108.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-222300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

226 AM MST Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

102 to 107. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of showers. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

AZZ553-554-222300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

226 AM MST Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ566-222300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

226 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ562-222300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

226 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ560-561-222300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

226 AM PDT Wed Jul 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the

evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

$$

