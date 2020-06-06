CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

113 AM MST Sat Jun 6 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-062300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

113 AM MST Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 97. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 96. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 102 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

AZZ541-549-555-062300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

113 AM MST Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 87 to 92. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

AZZ553-554-062300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

113 AM MST Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 89 to 94. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

CAZ566-062300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

113 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 89 to 94. West wind

10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning increasing to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 20 to 30 mph in

the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

CAZ562-062300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

113 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 87 to 92. West wind

20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 20 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 92 to 97. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ560-561-062300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

113 AM PDT Sat Jun 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 79 to 89. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 78 to 88. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 92 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

