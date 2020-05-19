CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, May 18, 2020

_____

122 FPUS55 KPSR 190842

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

142 AM MST Tue May 19 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-192300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

142 AM MST Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 88. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 94. East wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-192300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

142 AM MST Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 88 to 93. South wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

AZZ553-554-192300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

142 AM MST Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 89 to 94. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 95. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ566-192300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

142 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

51 to 61. West wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ562-192300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

142 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Not as warm. Highs

76 to 81. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows

50 to 60. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening

decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Not as cool. Lows 58 to 68. West

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 95. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ560-561-192300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

142 AM PDT Tue May 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs 68 to 78. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 73 to 83. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 81 to 91. North wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather