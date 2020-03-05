CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

_____

385 FPUS55 KPSR 050809

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

109 AM MST Thu Mar 5 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-052300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

109 AM MST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Much

warmer. Highs 80 to 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 55 to 60. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 10 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-052300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

109 AM MST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 79 to 84. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 61. East

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Rainfall up to three quarters

of an inch possible.

$$

AZZ553-554-052300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

109 AM MST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Much

warmer. Highs 79 to 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ566-052300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1209 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light wind in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87. West wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80.

West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

$$

CAZ562-052300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1209 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Highs 72 to 77.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of

an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

$$

CAZ560-561-052300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1209 AM PST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 69 to 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Cooler. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness and cooler. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs 60 to 70. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch

possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Rainfall up to three quarters of an

inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Rainfall less than a quarter of an

inch.

$$

_____

