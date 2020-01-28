CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020

584 FPUS55 KPSR 281014

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

313 AM MST Tue Jan 28 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-282300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

313 AM MST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

41 to 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-282300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

313 AM MST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

38 to 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy. Lows 37 to 47. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

AZZ553-554-282300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

313 AM MST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

34 to 44. Light wind in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light wind in the morning

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

CAZ565-282300-

Imperial County Southeast-

Including the city of Winterhaven

213 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light wind in the evening

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 68 to 73. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 68 to 73. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

CAZ563-567-282300-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

213 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light wind in the evening

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ566-282300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

213 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ562-282300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

213 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 47 to 57. North wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

CAZ560-561-282300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

213 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 57 to 67.

North wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 58 to 68. North wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

