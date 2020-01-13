CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

655 FPUS55 KPSR 130934

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

233 AM MST Mon Jan 13 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-132300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

233 AM MST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. East wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 43. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 44. Light wind in the evening becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 72. East wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 70.

AZZ541-549-555-132300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

233 AM MST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. East wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

AZZ553-554-132300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

233 AM MST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. East wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. East wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 44. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

68 to 73. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 10 percent chance of

rain. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ566-132300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

133 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 10 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ562-132300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

133 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 15 to 25 mph in

the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

10 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ560-561-132300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

133 AM PST Mon Jan 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. West wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning, then partly sunny

with a 30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s to upper 60s.

