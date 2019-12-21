CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019

457 FPUS55 KPSR 210914

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

214 AM MST Sat Dec 21 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-212300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

214 AM MST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 67 to

70. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Not as cold. Lows 42 to 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 46 to 49. East wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 69.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a

half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Rain and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of

an inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

AZZ541-549-555-212300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

214 AM MST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows 38 to 48. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of through the day. Highs 64 to 69.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a

half of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three

quarters of an inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

AZZ553-554-212300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

214 AM MST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.

Lows 34 to 44. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 67 to 72. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of through the day. Highs 65 to 70.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to

60.

CAZ566-212300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

114 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 66 to 71. West wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

40 to 50. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs 60 to

65. Light wind in the morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s

to upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ562-212300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

114 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming light

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

43 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Breezy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ560-561-212300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

114 AM PST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 55 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

36 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs 50 to

60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

