CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

_____

994 FPUS55 KPSR 280935

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

235 AM MST Thu Nov 28 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-282300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

235 AM MST Thu Nov 28 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM MST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 68. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and windy. Lows 44 to 51. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall between a half and one inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 54 to 59.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up

to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Colder. Lows 38 to 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 54 to 58. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness and warmer. Highs 67 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 67 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-282300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

235 AM MST Thu Nov 28 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM MST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy and cooler. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall over an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and cooler. Highs 53 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall up to three

quarters of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness and warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

AZZ553-554-282300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

235 AM MST Thu Nov 28 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM MST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and windy. Lows 40 to 50. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall between a half and one inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain. Colder.

Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ568-282300-

Chiriaco Summit-

Including the city of Chiriaco Summit

135 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Rain and windy. Highs 57 to 62. South wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of rain. Windy. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 52 to 57. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 52 to 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ563-567-282300-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

135 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Rain and windy. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 59 to 64. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Highs 59 to 64. North wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ566-282300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

135 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

considerable cloudiness with rain in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

64 to 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a

half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall less

than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of rain. Cooler. Highs 58 to 63. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

CAZ562-282300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

135 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs 62 to 67. South wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Rain and very windy. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 30 to

40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of

an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Windy. Highs 58 to 63.

West wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind

20 to 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ560-282300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

135 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with rain with snow likely in the morning,

then considerable cloudiness with rain in the afternoon. Windy. Snow

accumulation as high as 10 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 41 to

51. South wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with rain and snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after midnight.

Windy. Snow accumulation as high as 5 inches. Total snow accumulation

as high as 15 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs 38 to 48. West wind 20 to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 29 to 39. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Highs 38 to 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of rain in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

$$

CAZ561-282300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

135 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs 51 to 61. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the

morning increasing to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Breezy. Snow

level 4500 feet. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 46 to 56. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

$$

