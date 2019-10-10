CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

161 FPUS55 KPSR 100856

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

155 AM MST Thu Oct 10 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-102300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

155 AM MST Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 85 to 89. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 84 to 89. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 90.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-102300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

155 AM MST Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 89. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 84 to 89. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-102300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

155 AM MST Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 86 to 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ565-102300-

Imperial County Southeast-

Including the city of Winterhaven

155 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Areas of blowing dust. Not as warm. Highs

79 to 84. North wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust through the night.

Cooler. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 78 to 83. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 83 to 88. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ563-567-102300-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

155 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Not as warm. Highs

80 to 85. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90. North wind around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ566-102300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

155 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ562-102300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

155 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-102300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

155 AM PDT Thu Oct 10 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Patchy blowing dust. Much cooler.

Highs 65 to 75. North wind 25 to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Cooler. Lows 44 to 54. North wind 25 to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 67 to 77. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

