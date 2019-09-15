CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 14, 2019

_____

041 FPUS55 KPSR 150607

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1106 PM MST Sat Sep 14 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-151100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1106 PM MST Sat Sep 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Considerable

cloudiness with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Not as warm. Lows 74 to

80. East wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 75 to 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 99. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 80.

South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 70s to

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-151100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1106 PM MST Sat Sep 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and cooler. Lows 68 to 78.

East wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 69 to 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 69 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-151100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1106 PM MST Sat Sep 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Breezy and cooler. Lows 67 to 77. East wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 94 to 99. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 68 to 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

67 to 77. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ566-151100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1106 PM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. North wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ562-151100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1106 PM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 75 to 85. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 72 to 82. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

CAZ560-561-151100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1106 PM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 62 to 72. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather