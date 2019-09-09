CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019

_____

158 FPUS55 KPSR 090827

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

127 AM MST Mon Sep 9 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-092300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

127 AM MST Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs 94 to 98. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 78. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 91 to 95. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs 91 to 95. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 96 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-092300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

127 AM MST Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 96.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 89 to 94. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

AZZ553-554-092300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

127 AM MST Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 95 to 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 65 to 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 97. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 64 to 74. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 92 to 97. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ566-092300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

127 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ562-092300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

127 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 94 to 99. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ560-561-092300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

127 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 87 to 97. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 91 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

_____

