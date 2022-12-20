CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 19, 2022 _____ 729 FPUS56 KMFR 201047 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 247 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022 CAZ080-210000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 247 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain this morning. Rain and snow through the day. Snow may be heavy at times late this afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 5000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Snow level 6500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ081-210000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 247 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely through the day. Snow level 3300 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog through the night. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ082-210000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 247 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow early this morning. Snow likely in the late morning and afternoon. Rain likely this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 1 to 2 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3200 feet rising to 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ083-210000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 247 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely early this afternoon, then chance of rain and snow late this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ084-210000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 247 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely early this afternoon, then chance of rain and snow late this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as cold. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ085-210000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 247 AM PST Tue Dec 20 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 3300 feet rising to 4600 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 3 to 6 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .CHRISTMAS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$