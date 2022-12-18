CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

306 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

306 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 1500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

306 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

306 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and

early afternoon, then becoming around 5 mph late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

306 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

306 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

306 AM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. Wind

chill readings around 5 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings around 6 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 15 to 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

