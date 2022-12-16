CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

317 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

317 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

317 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph until early afternoon becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

317 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

317 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late evening and early

morning, then shifting to the northwest well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

317 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing.

Widespread dense freezing fog and patchy fog this morning. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense freezing fog after midnight. Lows 5 to

10. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 30. East winds around 5 mph until early afternoon becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

317 AM PST Fri Dec 16 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings around 3 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

