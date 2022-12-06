CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 5, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

347 AM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

347 AM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Rain and snow.

Snow level 2000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Rain and

snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Colder. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in

the evening. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Lows

15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

347 AM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast early this afternoon, then shifting to the west

late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Patchy blowing snow after

midnight. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

347 AM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

347 AM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 20.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Visibility one quarter mile or less

at times in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow in

the morning. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Visibility one

quarter mile or less at times in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Breezy.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the

evening. Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

347 AM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around

20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the

day. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow in the

morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

347 AM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

snow likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the

day. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the

evening. Snow likely in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Patchy

blowing snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Lows around 15. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

