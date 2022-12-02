CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022

_____

533 FPUS56 KMFR 021021

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

221 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

CAZ080-030000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

221 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet rising

to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ081-030000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

221 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2800 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

2900 feet. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2800 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ082-030000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

221 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south this afternoon. Wind chill readings near zero this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows 10 to 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 3200 feet.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to

20. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ083-030000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

221 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings around 4 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow after midnight.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Lows

10 to 20. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow

through the day. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Snow

showers likely in the evening, then snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Lows 10 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ084-030000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

221 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

readings around 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the

morning.

$$

CAZ085-030000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

221 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny late this morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings around 4 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to

10. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Wind chill readings around 1 below in the morning.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather