Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

1119 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

1119 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE

3000 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow late this evening, then snow

well after midnight. Blowing snow late this evening. Patchy

blowing snow well after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times late

this evening. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow

level 3000 feet lowering to 1500 feet after midnight. New snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and 2 to

4 inches above 3000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

1119 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow late this evening, then snow

well after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet lowering to 1600 feet

after midnight. New snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

15 to 20. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. In the

shasta valley, south winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. In the shasta valley,

southeast winds 25 to 35 mph. Elsewhere, southeast winds 25 to

35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

1119 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Blowing snow late this evening. Areas of

blowing snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. New snow

accumulation of 3 to 7 inches at lower elevations and 3 to

9 inches above 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

5 to 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings near zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 20. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to

25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

1119 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Blowing snow late this evening. Areas of

blowing snow well after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. New snow

accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph late

this evening. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

5 to 15. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 20. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Breezy. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to

25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

1119 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy blowing snow late this evening. Snow.

New snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

5 to 10. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings

near zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows 10 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 30. Lows

10 to 15.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

1119 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THURSDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. New snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Breezy.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Snow in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches

except 5 to 7 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

early in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 5 to 10. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings around 6 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Wind chill readings around 5 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to

20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. Highs

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

