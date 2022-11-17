CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

231 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

231 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast late in the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

231 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

231 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early this

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog after midnight. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

231 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

231 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows

around 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

231 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog after midnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings near zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 15. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings around 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows 10 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

