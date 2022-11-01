CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 31, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

301 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain and snow

showers likely this afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms

late this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet lowering to 2500 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet

rising to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to

4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow

may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

301 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers early this morning, then rain and snow

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3300 feet

lowering to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2200 feet

rising to 2700 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers in the evening. Snow level 2700 feet in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

301 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain showers early this morning, then rain and snow

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet

lowering to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 3300 feet in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2900 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level 2900 feet in the evening. Lows 10 to 20.

West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Colder.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

301 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow early this morning, then rain and snow

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet

lowering to 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to

7 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

301 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain early this morning, then rain and snow showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to

3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

301 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TODAY...Chance of rain and snow this morning, then rain and snow

showers this afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to

4100 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches except 2 to

4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,

then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch except 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

