Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming

north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

