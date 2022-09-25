CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 24, 2022 _____ 734 FPUS56 KMFR 251033 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 332 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022 CAZ080-252300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 332 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ081-252300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 332 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ082-252300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 332 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ083-252300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 332 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ084-252300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 332 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$ CAZ085-252300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 332 AM PDT Sun Sep 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. $$