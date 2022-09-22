CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning

and early afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early this afternoon, then

shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

301 AM PDT Thu Sep 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

