CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 16, 2022 _____ 533 FPUS56 KMFR 170942 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 242 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022 CAZ080-172300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 242 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ081-172300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 242 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. In the shasta valley, south winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph early this afternoon increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Elsewhere, west winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Snow level 7000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. In the shasta valley, northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the southeast 20 to 25 mph late in the afternoon. Elsewhere, east winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast late in the morning, then shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ082-172300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 242 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the evening, then shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Patchy fog. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening, then shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ083-172300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 242 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ084-172300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 242 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ CAZ085-172300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 242 AM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov\/Medford _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather