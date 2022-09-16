CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 15, 2022

820 FPUS56 KMFR 160918

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

217 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

CAZ080-162300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

217 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms late this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight, then shifting to

the southwest well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet rising to

7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 6500 feet rising to

7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ081-162300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

217 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms late this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the east well

after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 7000 feet in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ082-162300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

217 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow level 7000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers

likely. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ083-162300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

217 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 7000 feet in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ084-162300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

217 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early this

morning becoming light, then becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

late evening and early morning, then shifting to the southeast

well after midnight. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ085-162300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

217 AM PDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of thunderstorms late this afternoon. Haze this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 7000 feet in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

