CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 3, 2022

_____

415 FPUS56 KMFR 040937

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

237 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

CAZ080-042300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

237 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming

light, then becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower to mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ081-042300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

237 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming

light, then becoming north 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ082-042300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

237 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

90 to 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

early in the afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ083-042300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

237 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast early in the afternoon, then shifting to the

southwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph

late in the evening, then shifting to the north after midnight

shifting to the east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ084-042300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

237 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early this morning

becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows around 50.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ085-042300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

237 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke this morning. Haze through the

day. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to

the northeast well after midnight.

.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather