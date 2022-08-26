CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 25, 2022

_____

163 FPUS56 KMFR 261001

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

CAZ080-262300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-262300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ082-262300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late this morning,

then shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late in the

evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ083-262300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ084-262300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening

and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ085-262300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

301 AM PDT Fri Aug 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the north

well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather