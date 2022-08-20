CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 19, 2022 _____ 460 FPUS56 KMFR 200948 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 247 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022 CAZ080-202300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 247 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ081-202300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 247 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100. $$ CAZ082-202300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 247 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early this afternoon, then shifting to the west late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$ CAZ083-202300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 247 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ084-202300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 247 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 5 mph well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. $$ CAZ085-202300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 247 AM PDT Sat Aug 20 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. $$