CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 15, 2022 _____ 194 FPUS56 KMFR 161002 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 302 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022 CAZ080-162300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 302 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ081-162300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 302 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 105. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the east well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast early in the afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. $$ CAZ082-162300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 302 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the evening, then shifting to the north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ083-162300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 302 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ084-162300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 302 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the south late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the south well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ085-162300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 302 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the east well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. $$