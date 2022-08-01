CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 31, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

242 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

242 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Smoke early

this morning. Haze through the day. Patchy smoke in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Haze and patchy smoke through the night. Lows in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke in the

morning. Haze and patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Haze and smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light, then becoming

east around 5 mph well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

242 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Smoke through

the day. Haze this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Smoke and

haze in the evening. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of smoke in the morning. Smoke and haze in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds

becoming east around 5 mph late in the morning, then shifting to

the southeast early in the afternoon shifting to the west late in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming south around 5 mph late in the morning, then shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

242 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy smoke

early this morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms. Haze through the night. Patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Haze and patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Smoke and haze in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

242 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Haze and

patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Smoke in the evening. Haze through the night. Areas of

smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of smoke in the morning.

Haze through the day. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and patchy smoke in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

242 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of

smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Smoke in the evening, then areas of smoke after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after midnight, then

becoming light well after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy smoke in the morning. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

242 AM PDT Mon Aug 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Haze and

patchy smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Haze and patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and patchy smoke in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting

to the southwest well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

