CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 9, 2022

_____

131 FPUS56 KMFR 101118

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

418 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

CAZ080-102300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

418 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ081-102300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

418 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ082-102300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

418 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ083-102300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

418 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ084-102300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

418 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in

the evening, then shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ085-102300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

418 AM PDT Sun Jul 10 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather