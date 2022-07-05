CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, July 4, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

305 AM PDT Tue Jul 5 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

305 AM PDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

305 AM PDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s. In the shasta valley, east winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late this morning, then

increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northwest around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the

northeast well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Light winds

becoming south around 5 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

305 AM PDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight, then shifting to the south well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

305 AM PDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

305 AM PDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around

5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

305 AM PDT Tue Jul 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

