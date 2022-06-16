CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north well after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Light winds becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening and

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Light winds becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

311 AM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph late in the

evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

10 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

