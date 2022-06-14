CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

309 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

309 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

309 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

309 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early this morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

309 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

309 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early this morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

309 AM PDT Tue Jun 14 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 40.

.JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

