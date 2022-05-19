CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

239 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

239 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

239 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph well

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

239 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Breezy.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

239 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny early this afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

239 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the north

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

239 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

