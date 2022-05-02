CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 1, 2022 _____ 998 FPUS56 KMFR 021031 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 330 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 CAZ080-022300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 330 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then partly cloudy early this afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers late this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south early in the afternoon, then shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ081-022300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 330 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ082-022300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 330 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ083-022300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 330 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and snow likely early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers late this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ084-022300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 330 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers late this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Breezy. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ085-022300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 330 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly cloudy late this afternoon. Snow level 4400 feet. Little or no snow accumulation except snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.