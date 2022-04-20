CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

_____

852 FPUS56 KMFR 200908

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

207 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

CAZ080-202300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

207 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning. Rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy blowing

snow in the late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail this afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 5 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level 4500 feet

lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 5 to

9 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Snow level

3000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ081-202300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

207 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet

this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Snow level

3400 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

around 5 mph late in the evening, then shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ082-202300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

207 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Patchy blowing snow late this morning.

Blowing snow early this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

this afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to

7 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after

midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight, then shifting to the northwest well

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ083-202300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

207 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow this morning,

then rain and snow this afternoon. Patchy blowing snow late this

morning. Blowing snow early this afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet

rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Blowing snow

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-202300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

207 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow this morning.

Chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet rising to 5000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to

4500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph late in the evening

and overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain showers, snow showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet

rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest well after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ085-202300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

207 AM PDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow this

morning. Chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Snow

level 5000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Windy. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 5500 feet

lowering to 4800 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows around 30. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph late in the evening and overnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Snow level 4100 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph in the late evening and early morning,

then shifting to the west well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 4800 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather