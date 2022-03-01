CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, February 28, 2022 _____ 772 FPUS56 KMFR 011142 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 342 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022 CAZ080-020000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 342 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ081-020000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 342 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ082-020000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 342 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ083-020000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 342 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ084-020000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 342 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ085-020000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 342 AM PST Tue Mar 1 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain showers and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Cooler. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$