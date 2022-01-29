CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 28, 2022 _____ 942 FPUS56 KMFR 291102 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 301 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022 CAZ080-300000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 301 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north well after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ081-300000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 301 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Light winds becoming north around 5 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ082-300000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 301 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ083-300000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 301 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows 15 to 25. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ084-300000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 301 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the evening and overnight. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. $$ CAZ085-300000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 301 AM PST Sat Jan 29 2022 ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west well after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows 10 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$