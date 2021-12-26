CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 25, 2021 _____ 692 FPUS56 KMFR 261100 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 259 AM PST Sun Dec 26 2021 CAZ080-270000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 259 AM PST Sun Dec 26 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then snow showers this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the day. Snow accumulation of 4 to 10 inches at lower elevations and 8 to 14 inches above 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches at lower elevations and 6 to 12 inches above 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. $$ CAZ081-270000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 259 AM PST Sun Dec 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 15. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. $$ CAZ082-270000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 259 AM PST Sun Dec 26 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches at lower elevations and 4 to 9 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches at lower elevations and 4 to 10 inches above 4000 feet. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. $$ CAZ083-270000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 259 AM PST Sun Dec 26 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 40 mph late this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill readings around 1 below. .TONIGHT...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Lows 15 to 20. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill readings around 2 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings around 6 below in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings near zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill readings around 2 below. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 5 to 10. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the morning. $$ CAZ084-270000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 259 AM PST Sun Dec 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 15. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph well after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings near zero. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 5 to 10. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph late in the evening and overnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. $$ CAZ085-270000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 259 AM PST Sun Dec 26 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 AM PST MONDAY... .TODAY...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches except 4 to 8 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 20s. Windy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill readings around 1 below. .TONIGHT...Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches except 7 to 13 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows 15 to 20. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 2 to 4 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill readings around 4 below. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill readings around 9 below in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings around 3 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 3 below in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.