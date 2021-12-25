CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 24, 2021

_____

004 FPUS56 KMFR 251057

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

256 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

CAZ080-260000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

256 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow until early afternoon. Slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow showers late this afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times late this afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 6 inches at lower elevations and 4 to 8 inches above

3000 feet. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas

of blowing snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 11 inches at lower elevations and 7 to

13 inches above 3000 feet. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow through the

day. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to

12 inches at lower elevations and 8 to 14 inches above 3000 feet.

Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

$$

CAZ081-260000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

256 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow this morning, then snow likely

early this afternoon. Snow late this afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ082-260000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

256 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow early this morning, then snow likely in the

late morning and early afternoon. Snow late this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 2 to 3 inches

above 4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 15 to

20. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches at lower

elevations and 4 to 9 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows 5 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

$$

CAZ083-260000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

256 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE

2000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow likely until early afternoon, then snow late this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

20s to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill readings

around 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Patchy blowing snow through the night. Lows 15 to 20.

Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

well after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 5 to 10.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Wind chill readings around

1 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ084-260000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

256 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow until early afternoon,

then snow late this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 15. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 5 to 10. Wind chill readings around

3 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 5 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Wind chill readings near

zero in the morning.

$$

CAZ085-260000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

256 AM PST Sat Dec 25 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SUNDAY TO 7 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy blowing snow early this morning. Patchy blowing

snow this afternoon. Snow early this morning, then snow likely in

the late morning and early afternoon. Snow late this afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches except 4 to 9 inches in the

Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches except 4 to 8 inches in the Warner Mountains. Lows 15 to

20. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches except 5 to 10 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Patchy blowing snow through the night. Lows 15 to 20.

Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill

readings near zero.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows around 5. Wind chill readings around

10 below in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Lows 5 to

15.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill readings around

3 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the

morning.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather