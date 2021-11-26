CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 25, 2021 _____ 038 FPUS56 KMFR 260721 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 1121 PM PST Thu Nov 25 2021 CAZ080-261200- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 1121 PM PST Thu Nov 25 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ081-261200- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 1121 PM PST Thu Nov 25 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and overnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ082-261200- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 1121 PM PST Thu Nov 25 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the evening. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ083-261200- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 1121 PM PST Thu Nov 25 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ084-261200- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 1121 PM PST Thu Nov 25 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and overnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ085-261200- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 1121 PM PST Thu Nov 25 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and overnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$