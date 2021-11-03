CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 2, 2021 _____ 899 FPUS56 KMFR 030946 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 245 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021 CAZ080-032300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 245 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ081-032300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 245 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. In the shasta valley, south winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph late this afternoon. Elsewhere, northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south winds around 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Elsewhere, south winds 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ082-032300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 245 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late this morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming sunny late this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ083-032300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 245 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ084-032300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 245 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph late in the evening and overnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph late in the evening, then shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ085-032300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 245 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening, then shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov\/Medford _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather