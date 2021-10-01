CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 30, 2021 _____ 803 FPUS56 KMFR 011000 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 259 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 CAZ080-012300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 259 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy drizzle early this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the east well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ081-012300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 259 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy fog early this morning. Patchy drizzle early this morning. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then shifting to the north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ082-012300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 259 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 5 mph well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the evening and overnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ083-012300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 259 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ084-012300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 259 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight, then shifting to the northwest well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ085-012300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 259 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Cooler. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$