Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph late

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

301 AM PDT Sat Sep 25 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

